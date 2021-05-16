Mary 'Mollie' Plummer named outstanding RN at MSUB

Mary “Mollie” E. Plummer was nominated the 2021 Outstanding RN to BSN Student of the Year at Montana State University Billings. Although a recipient of this award, Plummer has had her sights set on nursing from a very young age. Originally from Helena, Plummer said, “I chose MSUB because the RN to BSN program was reputable and all online. This provided an opportunity for me to work full time while completing my degree."

Plummer graduates this summer and is proud to have attended MSUB. “Words alone cannot say enough good about this program and professors,” she comments. “It is an amazing program and I feel it is the best in the state.”

Plummer currently works for Benefis Health Systems in Home and Community-Based Services as an RN case manager. Upon graduation, she plans to continue in her current job and eventually work her way into a supervisory position. She wants to stay put for now because her employer has awarded her scholarships and tuition reimbursements. Plummer says that her employer is a big advocate for continuing education, and she wants to give back. She says that without their help, she would not have been able to complete her BSN.

Plummer’s grandfather was a medic during World War II and owned nursing homes and group homes. “All I ever dreamed of as a little girl was becoming a Registered Nurse,” explained Plummer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0