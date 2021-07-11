Marya Pennington accepts promotion with the Billings Chamber

Marya Pennington accepted a promotion to become the Billings Chamber Communications and Marketing Manager on July 1. Pennington has been an asset for the Billings Chamber for over two years, and has a strong background in public relations and communications. Her responsibilities will include overseeing all communications, public relations, and marketing, while generating a positive local awareness of the Billings Chamber and promoting the Chamber’s brand.

Pennington was born and raised in Billings and is a graduate of Billings West High and Montana State University Billings, where she earned a bachelor's degree in public relations. She began her work at the Billings Chamber with Visit Billings to bring the Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX) conference to Billings. In 2021, she led the Billings Chamber’s most recent rebranding campaign, resulting in the Western Association of Chamber Executives’ highest award for the Western United States in communications.

Pennington officially accepted the position on July 1, 2021. She can be reached via email at marya@billingschamber.com or by calling (406) 869-3723.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0