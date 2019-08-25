{{featured_button_text}}

Carey Matovich and Geoffrey Keller, both of Matovich, Keller & Huso, P.C., have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Matovich was selected in the specialties of Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation and Litigation-Labor and Employment.

Keller was selected in the specialties of Insurance Law and Workers’ Compensation Law-Employers. Additionally, he is recognized as the 2020 Workers’ Compensation-Employers “Lawyer of the Year” for Billings.

Matovich and Keller may be reached by calling 252-5500.

