Matovich, Keller selected as Best Lawyers

Carey Matovich and Geoffrey Keller, attorneys at Matovich, Keller & Huso, P.C., were selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Matovich was selected in the specialties of Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Litigation-Labor and Employment. Additionally, Matovich was recognized as the 2021 Lawyer of the Year for Bet-the-Company Litigation in Billings.

Keller was selected in the specialties of Insurance Law and Workers’ Compensation Law-Employers. Additionally, Keller was recognized as the 2021 Lawyer of the Year for Insurance Law in Billings.

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a “Lawyer of the Year” award.

Matovich and Keller may be reached by calling 406-252-5500.

