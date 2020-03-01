Matthews appointed president, CEO at Cushing Terrell

Matthews appointed president, CEO at Cushing Terrell

{{featured_button_text}}

Greg Matthews, AIA, was appointed president and CEO of Cushing Terrell.

Matthews will lead the continued growth of the architecture and engineering design firm, which includes 13 offices and a portfolio that spans commercial, education, government, health care, infrastructure, residential, and retail projects. The firm underwent a rebrand late last year to acknowledge its role as a change-player.

A 24-year veteran of Cushing Terrell, Matthews will continue to evolve the firm to meet the needs of the ever-changing design and construction industry.

The organization’s outgoing president, Scott Wilson, will remain with the firm and continue to serve on the board.

Greg Matthews

MATTHEWS
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News