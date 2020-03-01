Matthews appointed president, CEO at Cushing Terrell

Greg Matthews, AIA, was appointed president and CEO of Cushing Terrell.
You have free articles remaining.
Matthews will lead the continued growth of the architecture and engineering design firm, which includes 13 offices and a portfolio that spans commercial, education, government, health care, infrastructure, residential, and retail projects. The firm underwent a rebrand late last year to acknowledge its role as a change-player.
A 24-year veteran of Cushing Terrell, Matthews will continue to evolve the firm to meet the needs of the ever-changing design and construction industry.
The organization’s outgoing president, Scott Wilson, will remain with the firm and continue to serve on the board.