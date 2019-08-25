Craig McCandless recently joined Bell Bank as an SVP/correspondent banking business development officer. In his new position, based in Billings, McCandless will build correspondent banking relationships with banks in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.
Originally from Chandler, Oklahoma, McCandless earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma and has been in correspondent banking for 28 years. McCandless began with Bankers Bank of Oklahoma. Nine years later, he joined United Bankers' Bank and spent nearly 19 years there.
Bell Bank, headquartered in Fargo, N.D., is one of the nation's largest privately held banks, with assets totaling more than $6 billion. Through its correspondent banking department, Bell does business with more than 1,000 banks in 16 states, providing commercial and agriculture participation loans, bank stock and ownership loans, bank building financing, and business and personal loans for bankers.