McCormick named market president of Beartooth Bank

Allen McCormick was recently hired for the role of market president at Beartooth Bank. He has 40 years experience in the banking industry.

In his new position, McCormick will be responsible for developing and growing business in the greater Billings area and providing leadership for staff.

His community involvement includes being part of the Billings Chamber Agriculture Committee and the Northern International Livestock Exposition. McCormick previously served on the Montana Ag Bankers Advisory Board, Montana Bankers Association Ag Lenders Range School and Montana 4-H Foundation.

He was recently awarded the Agricultural Excellence Award by the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

McCormick may be reached at 406-294-6505. For more information about Beartooth Bank, go to beartoothbank.com.

