Allen McCormick, senior vice president and chief credit officer at Little Horn State Bank, was named the recipient of the 2020 Agricultural Excellence Award by the Billings Chamber.
The award is presented to an individual, organization or family who has made a significant impact in the local agriculture industry.
McCormick has been a member of the Billings Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee for over 30 years, and for over 25 years with the Montana Bankers Association Ag Advisory Board, Montana Ag Lenders Range School Board, Yellowstone County 4-H Foundation, and is past president of the Montana 4-H Foundation.
Though now retired, McCormick has been active with baseball and softball, including serving as an umpire for little league, high school and the collegiate GNAC conference for softball, as well as a coaching softball and American Legion baseball.
McCormick currently sits on the board of directors for Northern International Livestock Exposition and is an active advisory board member for the Southern Montana Ag Research Center.
McCormick will receive the award during the 2020 Ag Appreciation Celebration at MetraPark on Friday, Jan. 31.
Tickets for the event may be purchased through the MetraPark Box Office.
For more information, go to billingschamber.com/events/ag-appreciation-banquet.