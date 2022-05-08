Members of Billings Golden K Kiwanis club receive recognition

Four members of Billings Golden K Kiwanis club received recognition at the Montana District Mid-Winter Conference in Billings in late February.

Billings Golden K received the Distinguished Club Award recognizing the club’s support of children in the community. That award included distinguished president to Cynthia Jessee, distinguished secretary to Susan Keene and distinguished lieutenant Governor to Ellen Smith. The past president of the Golden K Kiwanis, John Koppelman, was designated 2022-2023 lieutenant governor for Division 4.

Kiwanis is an international service organization serving the children of the world. The conference was for the purpose of leadership training, inspiration and fellowship. A highlight was the section of the agenda recognizing clubs and individuals for outstanding service during the 2020-2021 year.

