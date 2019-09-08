Care Camps, a national nonprofit providing free medically supervised outdoor adventure experiences to kids with cancer and their families, has named Jennifer Mercer, a professional fundraising and marketing executive, as its first national Director of Development.
Prior to joining Care Camps, Mercer worked as a business and marketing consultant for corporations and nonprofits around the region. She also filled in as a host for a TV segment, “Montana Matters,” spotlighting Montana businesses and nonprofits for a CBS affiliate KTVQ in Montana. Before consulting, Mercer served as the executive director of The Historic Billings Depot for almost seven years. She established a series of profit-generating fundraising events and earned the venue numerous accolades. After graduating from Montana State University-Billings, she worked in the pharmaceutical sales arena for almost a decade.
At Care Camps, Mercer will be responsible for working with corporate partners and individual philanthropists from Montana and around the country to provide opportunities for corporate giving and private philanthropy to meet the increasing financial need. As more companies seek ways to give back and be good corporate citizens, organizations like Care Camps connect them with the chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of children dealing with cancer.
For more information, go to koacarecamps.org.