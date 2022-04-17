 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Micheletti joins Town & Country Supply Association as the human resources specialist

Christine Micheletti has joined Town & Country Supply Association as the human resources specialist. In her family, Micheletti is the fifth generation and the first woman to serve in the military – having served as a U.S. Army Specialist for 4.5 years. Micheletti holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in human resources management from Southern New Hampshire University. In addition, she is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, camping, photography, and road trips with her family. Micheletti may be reached at (406) 876-0044 or cmicheletti@tandcsupply.com.

Christine Micheletti

