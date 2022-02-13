Michelle Gams named senior agent of the year

Shelly Gams , CFP, from the Montana General Office of New York Life, an agent since 2001, has received the Senior Agent of the Year Award for 2021. This award recognizes the agent who has achieved the top production fees and commissions among agents with 20 or more years of service at the Montana General Office within a calendar year.

“We applaud Shelly for this achievement,” said Brian Craig, managing partner of the Montana General Office. “This is the first year that she was eligible for this award so being acknowledged as the Senior Agent of the Year is a significant accomplishment. She received this recognition for her ability to meet the retirement needs of her clients. She is a leader and mentor to many younger agents. I can’t be more proud of her.”