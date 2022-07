Michelle (Shelly) Gams has been named a member of the 2022 President’s Council of New York Life.

Members of the President’s Council are among the top five percent of New York Life’s elite sales force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Gams has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry with 17 years qualifying for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table and 20 years as a qualifying council member.