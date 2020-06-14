Michunovich joins Western Security Bank

Katie Michunovich recently joined the business banking team at Western Security Bank as a credit analyst.
Michunovich has extensive banking experience and previously held a variety of positions including contact center client representative and commercial relationship manager. She attended Montana State University and holds degrees in accounting and management.
Michunovich may be reached by calling 406-238-8814 or emailing kmichunovich@westernsecuritybank.com.
