Miller earns Top of the Table membership

Anthony D. Miller, MBA, MSFS, CFP, has earned membership in the “Top of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table for 2020.

Miller is a 22-year MDRT qualifying member, including 15 years qualifying at the Court of the Table level, and five years qualifying at the Top of the Table level.

Miller owns Retirement Solutions, and his practice emphasizes senior retirement, asset protection and estate planning. He spent seven years as an adjunct finance professor at Rocky Mountain College.

Miller completed his master's degree in business administration at University of Utah, and his master's of financial services at The American College. Additionally, he also holds the credentials CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, AEP, CASL, REBC, RICP, and CFP.

Miller may be reached by calling 294-7526, emailing amiller@retire-solutions.com, or online at retire-solutions.com.

