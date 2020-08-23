 Skip to main content
Miller named to Chairman’s Council of New York Life

{{featured_button_text}}

Anthony D. Miller, MBA, MFSF, CFP, was recently named a member of the 2020 Chairman’s Council of New York Life. Members of the Chairman’s Council rank in the top 3% of the company’s more than 12,000 licensed representatives.

Miller has qualified for Council membership for 23 consecutive years, including 14 years at the Chairman’s Council level.

Miller holds the credentials of MBA, MSFS, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, AEP, CASL, REBC, RICP, and CFP.

He owns Retirement Solutions, an insurance and financial services firm that is not owned or operated by New York Life or its affiliates. His practice emphasizes business, retirement and estate planning.

Miller may be reached by emailing amiller@retire-solutions.com, calling 406-294-7526, and online at retire-solutions.com.

