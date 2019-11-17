Anthony D. Miller, MBA, MFSF, CFP, has been named a member of the 2019 Chairman’s Council of New York Life. Members of the Chairman’s Council rank in the top 3% of the company’s more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.
Miller has qualified for council membership for 22 consecutive years, including 13 years at the Chairman’s Council level.
Miller holds the credentials of MBA, MSFS, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, AEP, CASL, REBC, RICP and CFP. He owns Retirement Solutions, an insurance and financial services firm that is not owned or operated by New York Life or its affiliates. His practice emphasizes business, retirement and estate planning.
Miller may be reached by calling 294-7526, emailing amiller@retire-solutions.com, and online at retire-solutions.com.