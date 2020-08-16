Moline, Mackenzie join The Billings Gazette

Moline joined the advertising sales team as an advertising sales assistant. She works with the many customers that utilize The Gazette’s large audience for print and digital advertising solutions. A native of Billings, Moline graduated from MSU Billings with a degree in marketing and management. She has an extensive background in retail sales, customer service and journalism.

Mackenzie has joined as an advertising sales consultant executive. She has seven years of marketing experience. Mackenzie earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in economics and psychology at Sarah Lawrence College in Westchester, New York, in 2018. Additionally, she served as class president, and was an active member of several student-run committees. After graduation, Mackenzie remained in New York City, where she worked with prominent firms, in their in-house marketing departments, before returning to her hometown of Billings in June 2020.