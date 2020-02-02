Monson receives Excellence in Innovation Award

As manager of Hometown MTm, Monson oversees a disease state management program that works in collaboration with the UM Skaggs School of Pharmacy to provide services to State of Montana employees. She also oversees a closed network for the Montana Family Pharmacies organization and is responsible for reporting and analytics for all 83 MFP member pharmacies. Her efforts ensure MFP members receive weekly reports to help them make better decisions on their prescription buying strategies. Monson is also the Pharmacist in Charge at Rimrock Foundation, an inpatient drug and alcohol treatment facility.