Montana Bankers Association elects executive board

The Montana Bankers Association recently elected its 2020-2021 executive board leadership.

The new chair is Bill Bickle of Stockman Bank of Montana. Bickle, who served the past year as vice chair of the organization during 2019/2020, is chief credit officer at Stockman Bank of Montana, based in Miles City.

Bickle is a graduate of Montana State University and of the Pacific Coast Banking School. He was an examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis for six years prior to joining Stockman Bank in 1987. Bickle is also a director of Stockman Financial Corp.

The new vice chair is Jake Pelczar, senior vice president and investment banking analyst at Bank of Montana. He is a graduate of The University of Montana, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance, with an emphasis in entrepreneurship. He is based in Missoula.