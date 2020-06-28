Montana Bankers Association elects executive board

The Montana Bankers Association recently elected its 2020-2021 executive board leadership.
The new chair is Bill Bickle of Stockman Bank of Montana. Bickle, who served the past year as vice chair of the organization during 2019/2020, is chief credit officer at Stockman Bank of Montana, based in Miles City.
Bickle is a graduate of Montana State University and of the Pacific Coast Banking School. He was an examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis for six years prior to joining Stockman Bank in 1987. Bickle is also a director of Stockman Financial Corp.
The new vice chair is Jake Pelczar, senior vice president and investment banking analyst at Bank of Montana. He is a graduate of The University of Montana, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance, with an emphasis in entrepreneurship. He is based in Missoula.
The new secretary/treasurer is Mike Seppala, president of Western Security Bank, based in Billings. Seppala has more than 36 years of experience in the banking industry. He graduated from Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota, with a degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance. Western Security Bank is a division of Glacier Bank, which is owned by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI), a regional bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.
This new leadership group was recently elected by the board of directors of the Montana Bankers Association at the organization’s 117th annual board meeting.
