The Montana Broadcaster’s Association awarded “Boomers” the 2019 Radio Program of the Year at its annual convention taking place June 21-23 in Big Sky.
“Boomers” is a daily historical vignette covering events that influenced Baby Boomers and the impact their generation has on generations to come. “Boomers” is produced by veteran Montana broadcaster Lynne Turner Fitzgerald and can be heard Monday through Friday in Billings on MY105.9 and News/Talk KYYA.
“Boomers” was also named 2018 Radio Program of the Year.
For more information, call Lynne Turner Fitzgerald at 591-1418.