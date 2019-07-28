The MSU Billings Foundation and Montana State University Billings’ College of Business recently announced the 2019 Montana Business Hall of Fame inductees. Marilyn Bartlett, George Selover and Larry Simkins join past honorees in the Hall of Fame this year.
Bartlett is the special projects coordinator at the office of the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance in Helena.
Selover is a businessman, philanthropist, community supporter and former owner of Selover Buick.
Simkins is president and CEO of the Washington Companies, an international group of privately owned companies, including Montana Rail Link and Modern Machinery, headquartered in Missoula
According to a press release from MSUB, the university will celebrate Bartlett, Selover and Simkins at the annual Montana Business Hall of Fame Banquet on at Northern Hotel on Nov. 6. A VIP reception with current and former Hall of Famers will start at 5:30 p.m. A program will begin at 7 p.m.
Sponsorships and individual tickets to the banquet are available. Major sponsorships for $5,000, corporate table sponsorships for $1,500, and individual tickets for $150 can be purchased online at msubfoundation.com/shop. A portion of the banquet net proceeds funds scholarships to College of Business majors at MSU Billings.
For more information or to sponsor tables and purchase tickets to the banquet, contact Adam Liberty, MSU Billings Foundation’s vice president of development, by calling 657-2332 or emailing adam.liberty@msubillings.edu.
More information, including bios of the new inductees, is also available at msubfoundation.com/mt-business-hall-of-fame-2019.
.