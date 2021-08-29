Montana Community Foundation names Ohs as philanthropy officer

The Montana Community Foundation welcomes Heather Ohs as philanthropy officer to be located in Billings. In this role, Ohs will work with donors and professional advisors to achieve their charitable goals through estate and planned giving.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather to our team,” said Mary Rutherford, MCF president and chief executive officer. “Heather brings incredible experience in helping people and their advisors make lasting gifts to benefit Montana."

Ohs lives in Billings and has more than 20 years experience in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors. She was formerly director of major gifts at Rocky Mountain College. Prior to that, Ohs served as the executive vice president of development at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation.

Ohs has a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from the University of Montana, a master’s degree in public relations from Montana State University Billings, and a certificate in fundraising management from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Heather can be reached at 406-671-9843 or heather@mtcf.org.

