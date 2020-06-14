Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health announces interns

The Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health will welcome its class of 2023 on June 22 along with one second-year transfer resident. The eight new interns graduated from medical schools this spring are:
Douglas Burns, DO, is moving to Billings from New York where he completed study at the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine. He previously earned an undergraduate degree at Montana State University in Bozeman.
Ruth Chadwick, MD, graduated from medical school at Ben-Gurion University in Negev, Israel. The daughter of missionaries, she grew up all over the world.
Amanda Fields, DO, graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima, Wash. Originally from Portland, Ore., she has lived for years in central Washington.
Christian Kilpatrick, DO, completed medical school at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. A native of Sheridan, Wyo., he also has lived in Billings.
John Konow, MD, is a Chicago native who finished medical school in Australia at the University of Queensland.
Cassie Lowry, MD, graduated from the Pacific Northwest University of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima, Wash. She is originally from Seattle.
Sam Matz, MD, is a graduate of the Oregon Health and Science University. Before starting medical school, he trained as a U.S. Navy nuclear reactor operator and as a diver aboard a fast-attack submarine.
Trent Taylor, MD, completed his degree at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Lisa Baracker, DO, will join the class of second-year residents. She completed a family medicine internship at the University of Michigan after graduating from Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine in California. Baracker previously worked in the University of Colorado hospital system in Denver, then as a biochemist and lab manager in the San Francisco area and then became a doula to assist women in childbirth.
