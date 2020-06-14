Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health announces interns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health will welcome its class of 2023 on June 22 along with one second-year transfer resident. The eight new interns graduated from medical schools this spring are:

Douglas Burns, DO, is moving to Billings from New York where he completed study at the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine. He previously earned an undergraduate degree at Montana State University in Bozeman.

Ruth Chadwick, MD, graduated from medical school at Ben-Gurion University in Negev, Israel. The daughter of missionaries, she grew up all over the world.

Amanda Fields, DO, graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima, Wash. Originally from Portland, Ore., she has lived for years in central Washington.

Christian Kilpatrick, DO, completed medical school at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. A native of Sheridan, Wyo., he also has lived in Billings.

John Konow, MD, is a Chicago native who finished medical school in Australia at the University of Queensland.