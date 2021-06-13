Montana Historical Society hands out heritage awards

Bev and Gene Allen, Birdie Real Bird, and Bud Cheff Jr. are the 2021 Heritage Award honorees, with A&E Design earning special recognition as the 2021 Heritage Guardian.

The Montana Historical Society board of trustees chose the Heritage Keepers and Guardian from a large field of nominees, noting that they were all high-caliber but these five rose to the top based on their contributions to Montana history.

“This was a phenomenal batch of nominees, and any would be worthy,” said longtime board member Thomas Nygard. “To have to try to pick somebody out of this bunch wasn’t an easy task, but these five are truly the keepers of Montana’s heritage.”

The annual awards honor exemplary commitment, effort, and impact in identifying, preserving, and presenting Montana’s historical and cultural heritage for current and future generations. Up to three Heritage Keeper awards are given out each year. Additionally, the Montana Heritage Guardian Award recognizes the record of accomplishment of one of the nominees, but the board reserves the right to not award it each year unless warranted by the record of outstanding achievements.