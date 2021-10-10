Montana Hospital Association announces 2021 awards

The Montana Hospital Association has announced the recipients of the 2021 Montana Healthcare Awards.
The Montana Healthcare Awards program recognizes health care professionals who have offered dedicated service to their communities and organizations that have implemented successful, innovative programs to advance patient care.
2021 Montana Healthcare Awards:
• Lifetime Achievement Award: Kelley Evans, Beartooth Billings Clinic (Red Lodge). Evans helped save Red Lodge’s community hospital (then known as Carbon County Memorial Hospital) from permanent closure, after its long-time operator suddenly closed its doors in the 1990s. During her 30-year tenure as CEO, Evans played an instrumental role in advancing access to care for rural Montanans and while leading Beartooth Billings Clinic to become one of the nation’s top-ranked small hospitals.
• Trustee of the Year Award: Dr. William Bekemeyer, Providence Montana Community Mission Board of Directors (Missoula). Bekemeyer has served his community more than 30 years as an internal medicine, critical and pulmonary medicine physician, including more than 20 years of leadership positions at St. Patrick Hospital and the Providence Montana health system. He is credited for helping Providence Montana attain some of the state’s highest scores for clinical quality and patient experience, including Magnet hospital designation, 5-star quality ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, “A” grades for safety from The Leapfrog Group, and US News and World Report’s top hospital in Montana in 2019 and 2020.
• Innovation in Healthcare Award: Logan Health – Whitefish, for its Shared Leadership Model. The Shared Leadership model is a nurse-driven project that empowers nursing staff to manage and express their practice with the highest level of professional autonomy. The project is credited with increased job satisfaction that resulted in the hospital’s retention rate of 99.8% for 2020.
• Caregiver of the Year Award: Marion Cooper, Director, Providence St. Joseph Assisted Living (Polson). As director of Providence St. Joseph Assisted Living, Cooper’s preemptive actions resulted in not only zero COVID-19 deaths but zero COVID-19 infections within the assisted living facility for 18 months. In addition, Cooper spent the year finding creative ways to ensure residents were safe, supported and able to maintain social bonds.
• Community Partnership Award: Beartooth Billings Clinic (Red Lodge) for its Carbon County COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Beartooth Billings Clinic partnered with a total of 25 public, private and governmental organizations to deliver 20 vaccine clinics throughout the county from January 2021 to May 2021.
• Leadership in Quality and Patient Safety: Providence St. Joseph Medical Center (Polson) for its multi-disciplinary infection prevention plan which resulted in five years and five months without a case of hospital-onset C. difficile infection, the single most common pathogen responsible for healthcare-associated infections in the United States.
• Excellence in Behavioral Health Service Award: SCL Health Montana, for the combined initiatives of its three facilities, St. James Healthcare (Butte), St. Vincent Healthcare (Billings) and Holy Rosary Healthcare (Miles City). With a focus on integrating behavioral health services through primary care and obstetrics/prenatal care for pregnant women, services were expanded to 13 clinics throughout the state region and served more than 10,000 individuals annually.
Best Place to Work:
o Large Hospital: Billings Clinic, Billings.
o Small Hospital: St. Luke Community Healthcare, Ronan.
• Quality Program of the Year (awarded by the Montana Flex/Performance Improvement Program): St. Luke Community Healthcare, Ronan. This award recognizes excellence in performance and quality improvement among Montana’s smallest rural hospitals, also known as Critical Access Hospitals.
“Every day, healthcare heroes give their time, talents and hard work to help heal their neighbors. At the same time, Montana hospitals are working around the clock to keep the lights on for our communities. It’s our honor to take a moment to showcase the individuals and organizations who are leading the way to make Montana stronger and healthier,” said Rich Rasmussen, Montana Hospital Association CEO, in a press release.
“We encourage you to learn more about these well-deserving award recipients and join us in saluting their amazing efforts to go above and beyond in their service to others.”