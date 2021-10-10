Montana Hospital Association announces 2021 awards

The Montana Hospital Association has announced the recipients of the 2021 Montana Healthcare Awards.

The Montana Healthcare Awards program recognizes health care professionals who have offered dedicated service to their communities and organizations that have implemented successful, innovative programs to advance patient care.

2021 Montana Healthcare Awards:

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Kelley Evans, Beartooth Billings Clinic (Red Lodge). Evans helped save Red Lodge’s community hospital (then known as Carbon County Memorial Hospital) from permanent closure, after its long-time operator suddenly closed its doors in the 1990s. During her 30-year tenure as CEO, Evans played an instrumental role in advancing access to care for rural Montanans and while leading Beartooth Billings Clinic to become one of the nation’s top-ranked small hospitals.