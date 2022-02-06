Montana Make It With Wool reps compete at nationals

Montana Make It With Wool representatives showed off their talents with during the 74th annual competition as part of the 2022 American Sheep Industry Convention held Jan. 20-22 in San Diego, California.

Kiara Sherman of Ronan participated in the junior category, while Mary Baeten of Billings participated in the senior category. Montana’s adult winner, Jan Alexander from Miles City.

Sherman constructed an off-white textured 100% wool double-breasted coat featuring a floral rose waterfall machine embroidery design along the shawl collar which highlights the color of her dress.

Senior contestant, Mary Baeten competed in her first MIWW contest in 2021. She created a voyageur style capote. The capote is fashioned out of a Hudson Bay 3 ½ point blanket that was purchased at an estate sale.

Montana’s adult winner, Jan Alexander designed a cape and western styled skirt for her entry this year. The lambswool skirt has a deep slit in the side to show off her fancy boots.

In the National MIWW contest there were 21 junior contestants, 18 senior contestants, and 21 adult contestants representing 28 states. Currently, there are 31 states with active Make It With Wool programs.

For more information on the Make It With Wool program, please visit mtsheep.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0