Montana WIC agencies honor Riverstone's Espeseth

As RiverStone Health WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program manager, Gayle builds up and supports her WIC team. She has mentored many staff members and students during her 31 years with WIC. She is a strong, passionate advocate for families and treats everyone with kindness and grace. In nominating Espeseth for this award, one of her colleagues wrote: “Gayle is a joy to work with, a true light to the workplace. She cares so much for the clients and her team that she puts in extra hours and takes on special projects, such as the community garden.” Another colleague wrote: “Gayle has made her career out of helping others and being an example of a leader.”