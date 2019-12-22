MontanaFair won a major award at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions' 129th Annual Convention, which took place Dec. 1-4 in San Antonio.
For the first time, the fair won the Best Overall Marketing Campaign in Division Two. MontanaFair’s new 2019 program “Last Best Place of Summer” was selected as the most outstanding campaign from all member fairs in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Division Two fairs have an annual attendance of 100,000-250,000 guests.
The contest is evaluated and judged by the Advertising / Public Relations Committee at IAFE and represents fairs from all over the world. Over the past five years, MontanaFair has received honors in 55 other award categories from IAFE but this award carries the highest prestige in the industry.