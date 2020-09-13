Morey named center director at Montana Audubon Center

She has worked at the center for nearly a year as a teacher-naturalist and has more than 20 years of experience working in government and nonprofit roles, including in several leadership positions. Before moving to Montana in 2019 she was the education outreach director for a conservation nonprofit for 13 years in southwest Colorado. While in Colorado, she was a founding steering committee member of a coalition that facilitates a more holistic approach to getting youth into the outdoors. She was also a member of the Southwest Colorado Environmental Education Leadership Council.