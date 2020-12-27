Morrison-Maierle receives Engineering Excellence Awards

The Montana Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies awarded Morrison-Maierle with five 2021 Engineering Excellence Awards throughout Montana. This included awards for projects in the surveying and mapping technology; studies, research and consulting; environmental; building/technology; and water resources categories.

In Billings, Morrison-Maierle received top honors in the Water Resources Honor Award category, for the Fox Pump Station for the City of Billings. The project can also meet current demands without an expensive reservoir solution but has the flexibility to add one at a later date if needed.