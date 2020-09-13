Morrison-Maierle Systems earns designations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morrison-Maierle Systems, a Montana-based company specializing in information technology solutions, has earned two prestigious designations for Managed Service Providers: the MSP 501 and the MSP Cyber Verify certification. These awards place Morrison-Maierle Systems in the top 5% of the global MSP community.

Channel Futures named Morrison-Maierle Systems as one of the world’s premier Managed Service Providers and one of the top MSPs in Montana with the Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings of 2020. Morrison-Maierle Systems also earned the Cyber Verify AA Risk Assurance Rating from MSP Verify.

Morrison-Maierle Systems has been a leader in information technology services since 1982. Led by Shaun Brown, president, their highly trained team of experts optimizes, secures, and monitors networks for clients, while providing customized IT support, managed services and consulting solutions. The team at Morrison-Maierle Systems optimizes, secures, and monitors networks for clients throughout Montana, while providing customized IT support, managed services, and consulting solutions.

Morrision-Maierle Systems is the first and only MSP Alliance-Certified IT company in Montana.

