Mountain Plains Equity Group welcomes new hires

Mountain Plains Equity Group, Inc., based in Billings, is expanding. The company’s core business has been the syndication of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the creation of private equity funds. Institutional and corporate investors contribute to these funds, providing a source of equity investment capital. Given its role and responsibilities in financing numerous multi-family projects, MPEG brings to bear considerable experience and expertise in predevelopment analysis and project development.

Austin Trunkle joined MPEG recently as our new Financial Analyst. Austin’s responsibilities include the underwriting, analysis, and evaluation of select housing projects, financial reporting and exhibits, funding requirements, and investment activities. Prior to joining MPEG, Austin spent five years with Big Sky Economic Development Authority, most recently serving as their Economic Development Policy Project Manager.

George Anderson joined MPEG as our new VP of Real Estate Development. With over 20 successful years of experience as a builder/owner/developer in the built environment, George specializes in construction management, project development, planning, and project analysis. Originally from New Mexico, George later attended the University of Denver, earning a BSBA in Real Estate and Construction Management and a MBA with a Concentration in Real Estate.

MPEG is also pleased to welcome Topher Ramsdell to the team as our new VP of Construction Management. Topher brought over 30 years of experience in construction and real estate, and is responsible for environmental, architectural, and coordination with current and future projects. Topher is a licensed real estate agent and holds a bachelor's of science degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.