MSU Billings Chancellor Hicswa appointed to accreditation board

BILLINGS —Montana State University Billings Chancellor Stefani Hicswa was recently appointed to the Board of the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Hicswa will serve as one of the board’s Commissioners representing Montana higher education institutions and will replace Montana State University President Waded Cruzado, who has stepped down from the board, serving out her two-year unexpired term. “I am honored to represent Montana in this capacity and look forward to working with the commission to continue their important work, “ says Hicswa.

“Chancellor Hicswa will be an excellent addition to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities,” said Waded Cruzado, president of Montana State University. “Her depth of experience, her attention to quality and her integrity will prove invaluable as the commission does its work in accrediting colleges and universities to ensure students are receiving the best education possible.” The NWCCU is recognized by the United States Department of Education and the Council on Higher Education to accredit institutions of higher education in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and British Columbia, along with other domestic and international geographic areas.