MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni announces new Board of Trustees

Montana State University Billings Foundation & Alumni Board of Trustees recently welcomed nine new members who began their term July 1, 2022 and will serve three-year terms. The Board of Trustees oversee the MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni Association, including managing the investment of a $34,000 million dollar endowment that supports the long-term strength and stability of MSUB and its students. Trustees advocate for MSUB and advance its mission of delivering a transformative education that empowers students from diverse backgrounds to succeed, by seeking and securing private support. The MSUB Foundation and Alumni awards over $1.8 million in scholarships annually to MSUB students.

Board Chair Don Roberts shares that the board is very closely aligned with the goal of providing opportunities to students, and hope to continue to increase the support for them in the future. “I want to welcome and thank our new and returning board members for stepping up to help us achieve our goals. We look forward to a great year.” President & CEO of MSUB Foundation & Alumni Krista Montague shares that she is excited to welcome the new board of trustees and looks forward to working with them as well as with the returning members this upcoming year. “I have learned a tremendous amount in my seven months as President & CEO and am grateful for the opportunity this board has provided. MSUB has tremendous potential, and together with Chancellor Hicswa and her team our goal is to impact as many students as possible through the support of many generous donors.”