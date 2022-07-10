MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni announces new Board of Trustees

Montana State University Billings Foundation & Alumni Board of Trustees recently welcomed nine new members who began their term July 1, 2022 and will serve three-year terms. The Board of Trustees oversee the MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni Association, including managing the investment of a $34,000 million dollar endowment that supports the long-term strength and stability of MSUB and its students. Trustees advocate for MSUB and advance its mission of delivering a transformative education that empowers students from diverse backgrounds to succeed, by seeking and securing private support. The MSUB Foundation and Alumni awards over $1.8 million in scholarships annually to MSUB students.
New Board of Trustees elected include:
• Alan Bryan
Attorney, Crowley Fleck PLLP
• Anne Cole (Ex Officio)
Instructor of General Education/Writing/Psychology, MSUB City College
• Brittany Cremer
People are also reading…
AVP, PR and Communications Manager, First Interstate Bank
Class of 2006
• William Henry
Business Consultant, Be Better World, LLC
• Krikor Jansezian, Ph.D.
Chief Operating Officer, St. Vincent Healthcare
• Jani McCall
Consultant/Owner, Consulting With Communities, Inc.
Class of 1975
• David E. Wanzenried
Consultant/Adjunct Faculty Member/Former State Legislator
• Dave Warne
Retired, SD2 Educator & District Manager of Brenntag Pacific
Class of 1972
• Buddy Windy Boy
Product Improvement Engineer, Mark Rite Lines Equipment Co.
Class of 2006
Returning Board of Trustees (including appointed officers) include:
• Don Roberts, Chair
Retired, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon/Former State Legislator
• Dave Warne, Past Chair
Retired, SD2 Educator & District Manager of Brenntag Pacific
Class of 1972
• Joann Sheridan, Vice-Chair
Retired, CPA/MSUB Professor of Accounting, Emeritus
Class of 1976
• Tom Potter, Treasurer
VP of Middle Marketing Banking, Wells Fargo
• Kay Berry, Secretary
Retired, SD2 Educator
Class of 1983
• Karen Moses
Retired, SD2 Support and former SD2 School Board member
• Merry Lee Olson
CEO, YWCA Billings
Class of 1970
• AJ Otjen. Ph.D. (Ex Officio)
Professor of Marketing, MSUB
• Stefani Hicswa, Ph.D. (Ex Officio)
Chancellor, MSUB
• Krista Montague (Ex Officio)
President & CEO, MSUB Foundation & Alumni
Class of 1999 and 2018
Board Chair Don Roberts shares that the board is very closely aligned with the goal of providing opportunities to students, and hope to continue to increase the support for them in the future. “I want to welcome and thank our new and returning board members for stepping up to help us achieve our goals. We look forward to a great year.” President & CEO of MSUB Foundation & Alumni Krista Montague shares that she is excited to welcome the new board of trustees and looks forward to working with them as well as with the returning members this upcoming year. “I have learned a tremendous amount in my seven months as President & CEO and am grateful for the opportunity this board has provided. MSUB has tremendous potential, and together with Chancellor Hicswa and her team our goal is to impact as many students as possible through the support of many generous donors.”
“I’m pleased to have such knowledgeable and strong community partners join the board,” said MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa. “These individuals will help the Foundation further MSUB’s mission and increase student success.”