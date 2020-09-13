 Skip to main content
MSU Billings Foundation board recognized

MSU Billings Foundation board recognized

The MSU Billings Foundation recently recognized its board of trustees for helping the nonprofit achieve its mission of advancing Montana State University Billings. This volunteer board guides the foundation in reducing financial barriers for students to receive a quality education at MSU Billings.

The MSU Billings Foundation board of trustees is comprised of the following community leaders, including its two newest members, Jani McCall and Joanne Sheridan. The foundation also recognizes its current committee chairs.

  • Carter Mollgaard, board chair, Class of ’76, president, M & C Beverage Inc.
  • Donald Roberts, board vice chair, community volunteer
  • Donna Fredericks, immediate past chair, Class of ’83 & ’02, financial adviser, Prudential Financial
  • Darwin George, secretary, Class of ’83, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Floberg Real Estate
  • Tom Potter, board treasurer, vice president/commercial relationship manager, US Bank
  • Lenette Kosovich, member-at-large, Class of ’02 & ’06, chief executive officer, Rimrock
  • Trent Sizemore, member-at-large, owner, Lonewolf Energy Inc.
  • Kay Berry, community volunteer
  • Jodi Delahunt Hubbell, chief operating officer & EVP, First Interstate Bank
  • Dr. Rolf Groseth, chancellor, MSU Billings
  • Beverly Hall, community volunteer
  • Allyn Hulteng, Class of ’82 & ’02, chief executive officer/principal, Rebel River Creative LLC
  • Bill Kennedy, Class of ’86, president & CEO, MSU Billings Foundation
  • Jani McCall, Class of ’75, president, Consulting With Communities, Inc.
  • Karen Moses, community volunteer
  • Mike Nelson, Class of ’82, president, Northern Hotel
  • Dr. Rachel Schaffer, English, Philosophy & Modern Languages Department chair, MSU Billings
  • Joanne Sheridan, Class of ’76, community volunteer
  • Andy Sullivan, Process Plan Technology faculty, City College

Current committee chairs include:

  • Carter Mollgaard, executive committee chair
  • Tom Potter, finance committee chair
  • Don Roberts, governance committee chair
  • Chris Dorr, development committee chair
  • Roger Heubner, investment committee chair
