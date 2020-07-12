MSU Billings Foundation names two to board

MSU Billings Foundation names two to board

MSU Billings Foundation recently named two new members to its board of trustees. Jodi Delahunt Hubbell, chief operating officer and EVP of First Interstate Bank, and Joanne Sheridan, MSU Billings (formerly Eastern Montana College) alumna from the class of 1976, will each serve two-year terms.

The board is a group of volunteer trustees, composed of Billings community leaders, guides the MSU Billings foundation in achieving its mission to advance the goals of Montana State University Billings.

Jodi Delahunt Hubbell

DELAHUNT HUBBELL

 MSU Billings Foundation
Joanne Sheridan

SHERIDAN

 Rachelle Lacy
