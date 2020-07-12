MSU Billings Foundation names two to board

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MSU Billings Foundation recently named two new members to its board of trustees. Jodi Delahunt Hubbell, chief operating officer and EVP of First Interstate Bank, and Joanne Sheridan, MSU Billings (formerly Eastern Montana College) alumna from the class of 1976, will each serve two-year terms.