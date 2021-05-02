MSU Billings has all-female leadership team for the first time

With the recent hiring of Stefani Hicswa as chancellor of MSU Billings in January, MSUB has an all-female leadership team for the first time in the university’s history dating back to 1927.

The all-female leadership team is comprised of Susan Balter-Reitz, interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, Kimberly Hayworth, vice chancellor for student access and success, Susan Simmers, vice chancellor for administration and finance, Maureen Brakke, director of university communications and marketing, and Krista Montague, director of athletics.

Being the first female chancellor in the university’s 127-year history is important for Hicswa because of the chance to be an example to other young girls and women.

“I feel responsibility in being the first female chancellor in the history of the university. The saying ‘If she can see me, she can be me’ is important. I hope women can see somebody who is like them doing some of the kind of things that maybe other people see as nontraditional fields, [and know] they can do it,” Hicswa said.

