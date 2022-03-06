MSU Billings honors faculty for their excellence

Montana State University Billings hosted its annual Faculty Excellence Award Ceremony on Thursday, February 24. The annual event highlights the excellence of MSUB faculty members in their teaching, community outreach, research, and scholarship.

This year, 17 faculty members received honors for their exemplary efforts.

ASMSUB Outstanding Faculty recipients include John Roberts, associate professor of music; Rodrigo Lobo, Ph.D., assistant professor of business administration; Matt Queen, Ph.D., professor of biological and physical sciences; Lance Mouser, general education instructor at City College.

The Montana Center for Inclusive Education Award for Support of Students with Disabilities was awarded to Sarah Friedman, Ph.D., assistant professor of biological and physical sciences, and Charity Dewing, adjunct instructor in English, Philosophy & Modern Languages.

Melissa Boehm, Ph.D., associate professor of communication, was honored with the Dr. Tasneem Khaleel Award for Mentoring Young Female Professionals.

The Promoting International Student Success Award was received by Erica Shea, instructor in general education at City College. Cindy Millard, instructor of business, construction and energy technology at City College, was awarded the Part-Time Faculty Award, while fellow City College colleague, Heather Thompson-Bahm, Ph.D., instructor of business, construction and energy technology, was awarded the City College Leadership Award. Lynette Schwalbe, assistant professor of educational theory and practice, received the Excellence Award for Non-Tenured Faculty.

Three recipients, Emily Arendt, Ph.D., associate professor of history; Tien Chih, assistant professor of mathematics; and Melanie Reaves, Ph.D., associate professor of educational theory and practice, received the Faculty Excellence Award.

The Winston and Helen Cox Fellowship Award was presented to Scott Jeppesen, Ph.D., assistant professor of music, and to Keara Rhoades, assistant professor of art, for their significant impacts within their fields of study.

Twenty-four faculty members were acknowledged for their years of service and five were recognized for achieving tenure at MSUB.

