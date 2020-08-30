MSU Billings honors outstanding staff

Staff members were also recognized for their 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-year contributions to the university. The following were honored for their five years of service: Cathy Buettner, Abby Cook, Nicholas Drzycimski, Kelsi Gambill, Greg Gerard, Anna Gonzalez, Patricia Hoagland, Juanita Hooper, Jenny Lee Kays, Darin Metcalfe, Kalie Porter, Jerry Schaaf, and Jonathan Woehl. Ten years of service recipients included Todd Bjork, Ryan Endres, Chad Flohr, Lorie Haacke, Lance Icenoggle, Wesley Jessen, Andy Kittson, Geraldine Miller, Aaron Murrish, James Nichols, Shelly Ovalle, Jaki Penninger. Fifteen years of service recipients were Heather Eggum, Tami Eller, Kay Erickson, Heather Hanna, Gina Herbert, TyRee Jenks, Danielle Loomer, Kirtlye Schuman, Lisa Skriner, and Sheri Steiner. Three staff members, Stephanie Cowen, Dawn Douglas, and Tom Risa, were acknowledged for their 25 years of service. With a longstanding career at the university clocking 30 years of service was Susan Floyd.