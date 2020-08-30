MSU Billings honors outstanding staff

Staff at Montana State University Billings were recognized for their efforts in civic engagement, community service, and service to campus during the annual Staff Appreciation barbecue and awards ceremony.
Staff members were nominated by co-workers, supervisors or colleagues in recognition of their hard work, dedication, and achievements as shining examples of the kind of people who make MSUB great.
This year’s nominees included Katelyn Focht, program assistant, ASMSUB; Kelsi Gambill, senior communications specialist, University Communications & Marketing; Laura Gittings-Carlson, director, Student Achievement, Advising, and Student Support Services/TRIO; Jeanne Moller, development officer, Foundation; Patricia Hoagland, administrative associate II, Communication & Theatre/Psychology; Sheryl Shockley, administrative assistant, University Honors Program/English, Philosophy & Modern Languages.
Four staff members were named as recipients of Staff Excellence Awards for 2020 including Nick Drzycimski, instructional technologist, eLearning; Chad Flohr, apprentice carpenter and locksmith, Facilities Services; Gwen Satterfield, clery compliance program assistant, University Police; Connie Rohrdanz, computer systems analyst, Business Services.
Staff members were also recognized for their 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-year contributions to the university. The following were honored for their five years of service: Cathy Buettner, Abby Cook, Nicholas Drzycimski, Kelsi Gambill, Greg Gerard, Anna Gonzalez, Patricia Hoagland, Juanita Hooper, Jenny Lee Kays, Darin Metcalfe, Kalie Porter, Jerry Schaaf, and Jonathan Woehl. Ten years of service recipients included Todd Bjork, Ryan Endres, Chad Flohr, Lorie Haacke, Lance Icenoggle, Wesley Jessen, Andy Kittson, Geraldine Miller, Aaron Murrish, James Nichols, Shelly Ovalle, Jaki Penninger. Fifteen years of service recipients were Heather Eggum, Tami Eller, Kay Erickson, Heather Hanna, Gina Herbert, TyRee Jenks, Danielle Loomer, Kirtlye Schuman, Lisa Skriner, and Sheri Steiner. Three staff members, Stephanie Cowen, Dawn Douglas, and Tom Risa, were acknowledged for their 25 years of service. With a longstanding career at the university clocking 30 years of service was Susan Floyd.
Rounding out this year’s awards ceremony was recognition of retirees which included Karen Benson, Steven Christie, Donna Cooper, Cindy Flom, Gary Glasrud, Cheryl Hoover, Janna Myers, Evelyn Noennig, Harold Olson, Rob Rust, and Marilyn Warren.
