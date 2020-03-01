MSU Billings named bronze-rated Military Friendly School

Montana State University Billings has been named a bronze-rated Military Friendly School for 2020-2021 by militaryfriendly.com.

Over 1,600 institutions participated in the 2020-21 survey, of which 695 earned the Military Friendly designation. Ratings are made based on six categories of standards including academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career, and military student support and retention.

According to a press release from the university, examples of services to support student veterans and learners offered at MSU Billings include advising, tutoring, peer mentoring, supplemental instruction programs, and benefit assistance.

MSU Billings was ranked higher than the University of Montana, University of Montana-Northern, and Great Falls College-Montana State University. Other Montana institutions earning special designation include Montana State University, Carroll College, and Rocky Mountain College.

Now in its 19th year, the Military Friendly Schools list is designed to provide a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families. The 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list may also be found at militaryfriendly.com.

