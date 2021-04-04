MSU Billings names Ed Garding as interim College of Business dean

Montana State University Billings has named Ed Garding interim dean of the College of Business for this upcoming academic year beginning July 1, 2021. Garding served as the interim dean of the College of Business from 2018-2019. He is currently the Corporate and Government Relations officer with First Interstate BancSystem and previously served as president and CEO from 2012 to 2015. Garding began his career with First Interstate in 1971 and has held several management positions including branch president, regional president, and chief risk officer. He has held various board positions with the Montana Bankers Association, Wyoming Bankers Association, and Pacific Coast Banking School (Seattle, WA), where he also served as chair. Garding is also the immediate past YMCA board chair.