MSU Billings student honored as Newman Civic Fellow

Montana State University Billings student Mariah Fogle was recently named a Newman Civic Fellow, joining students from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico to form the cohort. Campus Compact, a national coalition of colleges and universities working to advance the public purposes of higher education, has named 173 student civic leaders who make up the organization’s 2022-2023 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows.

The Newman Civic Fellowship recognizes students who stand out for their commitment to creating positive change in communities locally and around the world. The fellowship is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education. In the spirit of Newman’s leadership, fellows are nominated by Campus Compact member presidents and chancellors, who are invited to select one outstanding student from their campus each year.

Fogle is a first-generation student at City College at MSU Billings. She is a student leader actively encouraging people to expand their horizons. Fogle has pushed herself outside of her comfort zone to join the Student Activities Board and for the past year, has reconnected with her community post-pandemic by talking with others, surveying what community needs are, and being an active support presence. “Mariah has been an example for other students inviting them to events to experience Billings and Montana, and to invest themselves in civic opportunities,” said MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa. “She is also involved in TRIO Student Support Services at City College where she’s gained the social and academic support to fuel herself to give back to her community."

“We are proud to name such an outstanding and diverse group of students Newman Civic Fellows,” said Campus Compact President Bobbie Laur. “Their passion and resolve to take action on the wide range of issues challenging our neighborhoods and communities is inspiring and deeply needed. We cannot wait to engage with them through this transformative experience.”

The Newman Civic Fellowship program is supported by the KPMG Foundation. Read more about each of the student leaders selected for this year’s cohort.

