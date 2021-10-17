MSU Billings Summer 2021 Dean's List

The following Montana State University Billings undergraduate students have been named to the Dean’s List for their academic honors in the summer 2021 semester.
Students who have attained a 4.0 GPA average and are from Billings are David Avanesyan, Chance Baird, Candace Corwin, Erin English, Dallas Hoppe, Hannah Marshall, Levi Meyer, Julia Picard, Monique Riley, Aidan Wanger, and Rhea Wolpoe. Chloe Flynn from Absarokee, Jenifer Clark, Theodore Crandell, and Jesse Mackin from Bozeman. Wyatt Kueker from Glendive, Chelsea Hergenroeder from Laurel, Vanessa Larson from Lewistown, and Shelby Huber from Miles City.
Students who have attained a 3.50 - 3.99 GPA average are Amanda Skewis from Acton, Katelyn Matsuda and Sydney Roloff from Bozeman, David Altschuler and Lindsey Henry from Glendive, Amy Brehm from Joliet, Trinitee Powell from Laurel, Jamie Mendenhall from Miles City, and Chase Williams from Nashua.
In recognition of scholastic achievement, the university makes public at the close of each semester an honor roll of undergraduate students who earn 12 or more credits which are not of a Pass/No Pass nature and who earn a grade point average of 3.50 or better. A comprehensive list of all honorees can be found at www.msubillings.edu/honorroll.