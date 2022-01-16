 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSUB Professor Melanie Reaves named MUS Teaching Scholar
MSUB Professor Melanie Reaves named MUS Teaching Scholar

Montana State University Billings is pleased to announce that professor of Literacy Education, Melanie Reaves, Ph.D., has been named one of the 11 faculty members and instructors to be honored as a Montana University System Teaching Scholar.

Each year, the MUS Teaching Scholars program focuses on a selected theme that highlights exciting approaches to teaching and that aligns with MUS teaching and learning priorities. Whether it’s using virtual reality platforms, bringing contemplative practices to the classroom, or integrating indigenous leadership principles into teaching, this year’s selected teaching scholars share one common thread: “Innovations in Teaching & Learning." This year, the MUS Teaching Scholars program recognizes those faculty whose teaching shares a commitment to rethinking, imagining anew, creating, implementing, iterating, and assessing transformational solutions to the most pressing challenges in teaching and learning.

MSUB Professor Melanie Reaves named MUS Teaching Scholar.

 courtesy photo
