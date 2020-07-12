Murphy named in 2020 Mountain States Super Lawyers

Gavin W. Murphy, of the Law Offices of Gavin W. Murphy, PLLC, was named in the 2020 Mountain States Super Lawyers magazine for his primary practice of plaintiff’s personal injury. Each year, no more than 5% of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.
Murphy’s office is located at 2625 St. Johns Avenue. He may also be reached by calling 294-0200 or emailing gavin@gavinmurphylaw.com.
