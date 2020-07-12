Murphy named in 2020 Mountain States Super Lawyers

Murphy named in 2020 Mountain States Super Lawyers

{{featured_button_text}}

Gavin W. Murphy, of the Law Offices of Gavin W. Murphy, PLLC, was named in the 2020 Mountain States Super Lawyers magazine for his primary practice of plaintiff’s personal injury. Each year, no more than 5% of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

Murphy’s office is located at 2625 St. Johns Avenue. He may also be reached by calling 294-0200 or emailing gavin@gavinmurphylaw.com.

Gavin W. Murphy

MURPHY
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Success Stories

Jewell joins AE2S

Paige Jewell recently joined AE2S as an engineer-in-training at the civil and environmental consulting engineering firm’s Billings office. She…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News