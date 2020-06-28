Murphy selected for Mountain States Super Lawyers

Brooke B. Murphy, attorney at MurphyMyers PLLC, has been selected for inclusion in the Mountain States Super Lawyers 2020 Edition.

Super Lawyers recognizes the top 5% of attorneys practicing in Nevada, Utah, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.

This marks the 12th consecutive year Murphy has been recognized. Murphy is also recognized as one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in the Mountain States.

Murphy may be reached at 732-6868.

