Nemetz Joins YBGR Foundation board

Russell Nemetz, president of Nemetz Communications Inc., was recently elected to the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation board of directors. Nemetz replaces Scott Darkenwald, broker at Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty in Whitefish, who completed his eighth year on the board.

Nemetz is a graduate of Montana State University Billings and has experience networking with the agriculture community, a key base of the YBGR Foundation.

Nemetz joins the current board which includes: Chairman Bruce Glennie, market president/SVP at Rocky Mountain Bank; Vice Chair Jim Swain, retired CPA and partner at Wipfli CPAs and Consultants; Secretary-Treasurer Liz Fulton, community volunteer; William Davies, regional president, U.S. Bank; Larry Johns, senior vice president/treasurer, First Interstate Bank; Stella Ziegler, former owner of Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery; and Lee Scherer, retired petroleum engineer.

