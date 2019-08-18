Chris Bauer, a 2003 graduate of Skyview High, and Houston Bauer, a 2004 graduate of West High, along with Keith Bauer, are now co-owners of Bauer Construction Inc., a local and family-owned general contracting business.
Kevin Bauer and Keith Bauer founded Bauer Construction in 1989 and perform general contracting services mainly in the commercial sector of Billings and in Yellowstone National Park.
Chris and Houston purchased Kevin Bauer’s portion of the company after his retirement in May 2019.
Bauer Construction is located at 148 Hallowell Lane, and may also be reached by calling 252-8319 and online at bauermt.com.