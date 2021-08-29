New doctors serving in Eastern Montana

Three recent graduates of the University of Washington School of Medicine WWAMI program have recently signed on as physicians at two rural clinics in Eastern Montana. WWAMI is a medical education program partnership between the University of Washington School of Medicine and Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, Washington and Idaho. The WWAMI program is nationally accredited and allows accepted medical students to complete their first and second year of medical training in Montana rather than in Seattle.

Montana WWAMI’s Targeted Rural Underserved Track (TRUST) curriculum is a longitudinal medical school experience in rural and small city underserved communities in the state. The program goal is to produce physicians committed to practice in the rural and underserved areas in Montana.

Dr. Orin Hansen, whose TRUST Site was Hardin, has been practicing with OneHealth in Hardin and Miles City since 2020. Hansen completed residency at Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura, California. He is a clinical instructor with the University of Washington School of Medicine’s Department of Family Medicine. His hometown is Ekalaka, Montana.

Dr. Margie Albers (Nicholson) and Dr. Brook Murphy have recently signed on with Billings Clinic in Miles City where they work with long time UWSOM Family Medicine faculty member, Dr. Sue Gallo. Murphy completed his residency in 2021 at Montana Family Medicine Residency in Billings. This is full circle for him as he was a TRUST scholar in Miles City and was taught by Gallo. His hometown is Glendive. Albers was a TRUST scholar in Hardin. She completed her residency in 2021 at Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana, Kalispell Track. Her hometown is Billings. They join Dr. KayCee Gardner in Miles City, also a TRUST alum (Lewistown site).

